Hope Amidst Rubble: Radar Detects Potential Survivor in Collapsed Bangkok Building

Rescue workers from the Phetkasem Foundation have reported a significant breakthrough at the site of the collapsed Auditor General's Office building in Zone B.
They detected a mobile phone signal emanating from beneath the debris and subsequent radar scans have located what appears to be a human body approximately three metres below the surface, with rescuers estimating a 90% likelihood that the individual is alive.
The detected signal is currently undergoing further verification.
An update from reporters at 8:30 AM indicated that this positive sign is believed to correspond to the first potential casualty located, situated at a depth of one metre. A second individual is thought to be located deeper within the wreckage, at around three metres.
Emergency crews are now in the process of widening an existing cavity to gain better access and are pumping fresh air into the confined space below.
The teams currently working at this specific location include personnel from the Phetkasem Foundation, the Jai Tueng Jai rescue organisation, the Haroon Foundation, and officials from USAR. These teams initially identified a light source and heard the sound of a mobile phone ringing from within the collapsed structure at approximately 7:20 AM.