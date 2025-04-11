BMA holds merit making ceremony for quake victims

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt on Thursday presided over a Buddhist chanting ceremony dedicated to the victims and those still missing following the recent earthquake and building collapse in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district.

The under-construction SAO building on Kamphaeng Phet 2 Road collapsed on March 28 due to the impact of an 8.2-magnitude earthquake near Mandalay, Myanmar, trapping over a hundred workers inside.

As of Thursday, 23 people have been confirmed dead, nine injured, and 71 remain missing.

“The prayer ceremony aims to dedicate merit to the deceased, as well as uplift the spirits of their families and the officials involved,” said Chadchart. “We hope that this will give us strength and help us stay focused and work more effectively.”

A total of 103 senior monks from temples across the metropolitan area participated in the ceremony—matching the number of victims—while about 90 relatives of the victims also attended.

The governor added that he has informed the victims’ families that they no longer need to remain at the disaster site. Even if survivors are found, they will be taken directly to the hospital, and families will be informed accordingly.

“However, if they wish to stay here, we are happy to accommodate them. For those seeking more comfortable shelter, we have arranged full accommodations at Wat Samian Nari. If anyone is seeking employment, let us know and we will try to coordinate assistance,” Chadchart said.