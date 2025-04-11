Mild 1.4-magnitude quake reported in Chiang Mai on Friday

A mild 1.4-magnitude earthquake occurred at 4:33 a.m. on Friday (April 11) in Phrao district of Chiang Mai province, the Thai Meteorological Department’s Earthquake Observation Division reported.
The quake’s epicenter was located at 19.529°N and 99.222°E, in Tambon San Sai, at a depth of 1 kilometre, the division said.
There have been no reports of damage in Chiang Mai so far, but the division said it will continue to monitor the situation closely.
Earlier on Friday, several earthquakes were recorded in Myanmar beginning in the early morning, with magnitudes ranging from 2.0 to 5.5, the division added.
The strongest quake, with a magnitude of 5.5, was reported at 11:29 a.m., centered at 20.847°N and 96.083°E, at a depth of 10 kilometres.
The department urged residents in Chiang Mai and nearby provinces to stay informed through official updates and to report any tremors or damage to the relevant authorities.