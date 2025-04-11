Mild 1.4-magnitude quake reported in Chiang Mai on Friday

A mild 1.4-magnitude earthquake occurred at 4:33 a.m. on Friday (April 11) in Phrao district of Chiang Mai province, the Thai Meteorological Department’s Earthquake Observation Division reported.

The quake’s epicenter was located at 19.529°N and 99.222°E, in Tambon San Sai, at a depth of 1 kilometre, the division said.

There have been no reports of damage in Chiang Mai so far, but the division said it will continue to monitor the situation closely.