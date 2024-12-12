Thailand emerges as Asia’s biggest market for branded residences

Thailand leads the branded residence market in Asia this year, holding a 23.3% share of a market valued at US$266 billion, according to C9 Hotelworks, a Phuket-based hospitality and real estate consultancy.

Branded residences in Thailand, notably those in Bangkok and Phuket, have enjoyed an 11% growth year-on-year in 2024 with over 68,000 units sold, C9 Hotelworks’ managing director Bill Barnett said.

The Philippines and South Korea came in second and third with 17.3% and 11.6% market shares, respectively, while emerging markets like Malaysia, Vietnam and India together accounted for 24.5% of the market.

Phuket, meanwhile, stands out as the leading destination, boasting 4,771 units across 26 projects, followed by Manila, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur and Pattaya. Hua Hin ranks 10th in unit numbers, Barnett said.

He noted that branded residences in central Bangkok average 291,000 baht per square metre, while those in resort cities are priced at 161,000 baht per sqm on average. Luxury-class branded residences can reach up to 445,000 baht per sqm.

Barnett forecasted increased competition in Thailand’s branded residence market, with foreign companies entering the scene, pushing Thai brands to compete on both price and quality.