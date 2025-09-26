Min Aung Hlaing arrives in Russia to attend World Atomic Week Forum 2025

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 25, 2025

A high-level Myanmar delegation led by Acting President and Chairman of the State Security and Peace Commission Senior General Min Aung Hlaing departed from Nay Pyi Taw Tatmadaw Airport on the morning of September 24 on a special flight to attend the World Atomic Week Forum 2025 in Moscow, at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The delegation first landed at Tolmachevo Airport in Novosibirsk, where they were welcomed by Novosibirsk Governor Andrey Aleksandrovich Travnikov and other officials. At the airport lounge, the Acting President and the Governor exchanged views on strengthening bilateral cooperation. During the discussion, traditional Myanmar dishes such as pickled tea leaves, tea, and steamed hilsa were served, and both sides also exchanged gifts.

Later, the delegation continued to Moscow, with Governor Travnikov and his officials seeing them off at the airport.

Upon arrival at Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow in the evening, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing and his delegation were greeted by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko, officials, Myanmar Ambassador to Russia U Thit Linn Ohn, and Myanmar Military Attaché Brig-Gen Kyaw Soe Oo.

