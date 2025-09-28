Acting President Senior General Min Aung Hlaing meets Roscosmos Director General to discuss space technology cooperation

Met and discussed issues related to enhancing cooperation in space technology between the two countries on the morning of September 26, according to sources.

The SSPC Chairman and members of the Commission, who arrived at the new Roscosmos headquarters building, were welcomed by the Director General of Roscosmos and officials.

Then, they toured the Roscosmos headquarters building, where they viewed a display of satellites launched into space by Roscosmos and the control room for direct communication with satellites in orbit. They also asked questions about the presentations made by the Director General of Roscosmos and officials.