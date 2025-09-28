Acting President Senior General Min Aung Hlaing meets Roscosmos Director General to discuss space technology cooperation

Met and discussed issues related to enhancing cooperation in space technology between the two countries on the morning of September 26, according to sources.
The SSPC Chairman and members of the Commission, who arrived at the new Roscosmos headquarters building, were welcomed by the Director General of Roscosmos and officials.
Then, they toured the Roscosmos headquarters building, where they viewed a display of satellites launched into space by Roscosmos and the control room for direct communication with satellites in orbit. They also asked questions about the presentations made by the Director General of Roscosmos and officials.
Then, the SSPC Chairman and the Director General of Roscosmos met in the conference hall.
During the meeting, they discussed issues related to enhancing cooperation in space technology between Myanmar and the Russian Federation, issues related to the development of human resources in space technology, issues related to cooperation in the field of exploration and use of outer space for peaceful purposes between the two countries, issues related to launching satellites that will serve the interests of Myanmar and the people, and issues related to sending scholars and trainees in space technology.
The meeting was attended by the Commission Secretary and Joint Chief Executive General Ye Win Oo, Commission member Union Minister for Foreign Affairs U Than Swe, Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Myo Thein Kyaw, Myanmar Ambassador to the Russian Federation U Thit Lin Ohn and officials. The Director General of Roscosmos, along with the Deputy Director General for International Cooperation and officials from Roscosmos, attended the meeting.
