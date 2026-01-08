ThaiBMA warns 2026 slow growth may raise bond default risks

Thailand’s Bond Market Association (ThaiBMA) has warned that a slow-growth outlook and global uncertainty could raise the risk of corporate bond defaults and repayment delays in 2026, after both indicators surged in 2025.

Somjin Sornpaisal, managing director of ThaiBMA, said uncertainty remains high for both the global and Thai economies in 2026, driven by factors including trade wars and geopolitical conflict. With limited fiscal and monetary space to support domestic conditions, ThaiBMA expects Thailand’s GDP growth could be around 1.5% in 2026.

ThaiBMA warned that a weaker economy increases the likelihood of issuers defaulting on bond payments (default) or seeking to extend principal repayment beyond the original schedule (bond delay), with risks expected to be higher than last year. Somjin Sripaisal said a new government will need to use limited resources carefully, prioritise measures that support long-term growth, and address problems in a targeted way.

Bond issuance and maturities in 2026

Ariya Tiranaprakit, deputy managing director of ThaiBMA, said corporate bond issuance in 2026 is projected at 880–900 billion baht, broadly in line with 2025’s issuance of 881.083 billion baht, supported by a low interest-rate environment, continued investment plans from large firms, and the likelihood that commercial banks will issue new bonds to refinance maturing debt.

ThaiBMA estimates corporate bonds maturing in 2026 at 875.985 billion baht, with around 90% in investment-grade (AAA–BBB) names and about 10% in high-yield (below BBB-).