Mojtaba Khamenei vows to keep Hormuz shut in first statement as supreme leader

Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has declared that the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed, using the strategic waterway as leverage against the United States and Israel in his first public statement since taking over from his late father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The message, carried by Iranian state television on Thursday, was read out by a presenter rather than delivered on camera by Khamenei himself.





In the statement, Khamenei called for national unity and praised Iran’s armed forces for preventing the country from being “dominated or divided” while under attack. He also said Iran would continue to use the closure of the Strait of Hormuz to pressure its enemies, while warning that US bases in the region should be shut and suggesting that attacks on such targets would continue. He further signalled that Iran-backed forces in Yemen and armed groups in Iraq remained willing to join the fight.

The remarks were closely watched because they marked Khamenei’s first attributed public comments since he was appointed supreme leader by Iran’s Assembly of Experts after the death of his father in the opening phase of the war.





Reuters reported that Iranian officials had earlier said Mojtaba Khamenei was lightly wounded in the February 28 strikes, which may explain why no fresh images of him have been released and why the statement was read by a state television presenter instead of appearing as a live address.