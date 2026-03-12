Pezeshkian says Iran wants reparations and guarantees to end war

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Wednesday (March 11) that the only path to ending the war with the United States and Israel was for Iran’s “legitimate rights” to be recognised, for reparations to be paid and for firm international guarantees to be put in place against future aggression. He made the remarks in a post on X after speaking with the leaders of Russia and Pakistan, while reaffirming what he described as Iran’s commitment to regional peace.

Three demands laid out by Tehran

According to Xinhua, Pezeshkian set out three specific conditions for ending the conflict: recognition of Iran’s legitimate rights, payment of reparations and firm international guarantees against future aggression. His statement marked one of Tehran’s clearest public formulations yet of the terms it would want to see for the fighting to stop.