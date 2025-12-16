Thai bond market faces Q4 2025 test as high-yield redemptions and rollovers rise

Thailand’s bond market has entered the fourth quarter of 2025 with 218.777 billion baht of corporate bonds coming due – up from 195.263 billion baht in the third quarter. For the full year 2025, total maturing bonds amount to 867.982 billion baht.

Of particular concern is the high-yield segment – bonds rated below BBB- or unrated – with 24.381 billion baht maturing in the final quarter, or more than 11% of total Q4 redemptions. These issues face a higher risk of maturity extensions or outright default, as Thailand’s economy has yet to clearly recover, many companies are short of liquidity and new fundraising remains difficult.

The Thai Bond Market Association (ThaiBMA) reports that from January to November 2025, bond payment defaults totalled 7.349 billion baht from eight issuers. Some problematic issues were later restructured with bondholder approval. Over the same period, bonds with postponed payment dates amounted to 56.018 billion baht from 22 issuers, 15 of whom were seeking an extension for the first time.