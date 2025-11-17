Trump expands bond holdings with at least $82m in new purchases

Documents published by the US Office of Government Ethics on Saturday reveal that Trump made more than 175 financial transactions from August 28 to October 2.

While the forms provide only value ranges rather than exact figures, the filings suggest the upper estimate of these bond purchases exceeds $337 million.

Heavy focus on public-sector debt

A large share of Trump’s newly reported assets consists of bonds issued by states, counties, municipalities, school districts and other public entities, indicating a strong tilt toward government-linked debt instruments.

Investments aligned with policy-favoured sectors

Trump also increased his holdings in corporate bonds across industries that have been buoyed by his administration’s policy agenda, including companies benefiting from financial deregulation and technology-sector support.