Kids ride 4 MRT lines free on Children’s Day 2026

The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) will let children ride Bangkok’s MRT network for free on Children’s Day 2026, on Saturday, January 10, 2026, covering four lines: Blue, Purple, Yellow and Pink.

Free rides on 4 lines

MRT Chaloem Ratchamongkhon Line (Blue Line)

MRT Chalong Ratchadham Line (Purple Line)

MRT Nakhara Phiphat Line (Yellow Line)

MRT Wiwattana Nakhon Line (Pink Line)

Eligibility

Free travel is available for children who are aged 14 or under and/or 140cm or under.

How to ride for free

Blue Line / Purple Line

Children aged 14 or under and 140cm or under should present at the ticketing office at any station to receive a free ride coupon (one child per coupon). Entry is via the special swing gate.

Yellow Line / Pink Line