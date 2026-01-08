null

Kids ride 4 MRT lines free on Children’s Day 2026

THURSDAY, JANUARY 08, 2026

MRTA offers free rides for kids (≤14 and/or ≤140cm) on 4 MRT lines on Jan 10: Blue, Purple, Yellow and Pink, plus Children’s Day events at Phahon Yothin and Sanam Chai

The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) will let children ride Bangkok’s MRT network for free on Children’s Day 2026, on Saturday, January 10, 2026, covering four lines: Blue, Purple, Yellow and Pink.

Free rides on 4 lines

  • MRT Chaloem Ratchamongkhon Line (Blue Line)
  • MRT Chalong Ratchadham Line (Purple Line)
  • MRT Nakhara Phiphat Line (Yellow Line)
  • MRT Wiwattana Nakhon Line (Pink Line)

Eligibility

Free travel is available for children who are aged 14 or under and/or 140cm or under.

How to ride for free

Blue Line / Purple Line

  • Children aged 14 or under and 140cm or under should present at the ticketing office at any station to receive a free ride coupon (one child per coupon). Entry is via the special swing gate.

Yellow Line / Pink Line

  • Children aged 14 or under or 140cm or under who travel with a parent/guardian and enter and exit at the same station can present at the ticketing office at any station to receive a free child ticket (one child per ticket). Parents/guardians pay normal fares.

Children’s Day activities on the Blue Line

  • Phahon Yothin station (Blue Line)
  • Metro Mall, entrances/exits 1 and 5
  • 10am–4pm
  • K-9 dog show by MRTA rescue team
  • MRTA Photo Booth
  • Lucky draw booth
  • Fun games booths

Sanam Chai station (Blue Line)

  • Exit 1:  10am–5pm
  • Museum Siam activities at the Museum Siam event area

 

 

 

