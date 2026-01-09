Bangkok’s Retail Giants Set for ‘Edutainment’ Takeover this National Children’s Day

Major shopping centres across the capital prepare to host 'National Children’s Day 2026' with a focus on creative play and environmental awareness.

Shopping centres across the capital are preparing to transform into vast hubs of "Edutainment" as Thailand celebrates National Children’s Day on Saturday, 10 January 2026.

This year, the city’s major retail players are moving beyond simple giveaways, opting instead for immersive experiences designed to foster creativity, life skills, and environmental consciousness.

Reporting by Thansettakij's journalist Sininat Phadungkan, it has been noted that the strategic focus for 2026 lies in "experiential play."

By blending education with entertainment, malls aim to secure long-term consumer engagement while capitalising on the traditional early-year surge in family footfall.

Urban Planning and Green Initiatives

Leading the charge in innovation, One Bangkok has unveiled its "Small Oneders, Big Futures" campaign.

The development will be reimagined as a "City of Imagination," where children can role-play as "City Makers."

Highlights include a giant "Human Claw Machine" and digital city-building activities at "One Town," all designed to show young visitors that their imagination is the blueprint for the future.