Bangkok’s Retail Giants Set for ‘Edutainment’ Takeover this National Children’s Day

Major shopping centres across the capital prepare to host 'National Children’s Day 2026' with a focus on creative play and environmental awareness.
Shopping centres across the capital are preparing to transform into vast hubs of "Edutainment" as Thailand celebrates National Children’s Day on Saturday, 10 January 2026.
This year, the city’s major retail players are moving beyond simple giveaways, opting instead for immersive experiences designed to foster creativity, life skills, and environmental consciousness.
Reporting by Thansettakij's journalist Sininat Phadungkan, it has been noted that the strategic focus for 2026 lies in "experiential play."
By blending education with entertainment, malls aim to secure long-term consumer engagement while capitalising on the traditional early-year surge in family footfall.
Urban Planning and Green Initiatives
Leading the charge in innovation, One Bangkok has unveiled its "Small Oneders, Big Futures" campaign.
The development will be reimagined as a "City of Imagination," where children can role-play as "City Makers."
Highlights include a giant "Human Claw Machine" and digital city-building activities at "One Town," all designed to show young visitors that their imagination is the blueprint for the future.
Meanwhile, Megabangna is focusing on sustainability through "The Funopoly Land."
In collaboration with Kiddo Pacific, the mall is hosting a giant board game where children complete missions centred on energy conservation and forest protection, effectively teaching environmental stewardship through play.
Talent Stages and Influencer Power
For those seeking spectacle and stardom, Central Retail is activating 29 branches nationwide. The flagship "Central Children’s Day 2026" event features a high-profile appearance from renowned influencer Zbing Z. at Central Chidlom.
The programme includes "Kids Talent" and "Kids Fashion" shows, alongside the distribution of 4,000 boxes of Chitralada milk.
CentralWorld continues its reputation as a family landmark by partnering with "Super Jiew" for the second annual Super Kidlympic.
This initiative focuses on six "Future Skills," ranging from critical thinking to empathy, ensuring that the celebrations offer genuine developmental value.
Diverse Experiences Across the Capital
The variety of activities across other major venues remains vast:
The Mall Lifestore: Transforming branches into "World Playgrounds," with Bangkapi offering space-themed adventures and Ngamwongwan hosting a fantasy "Balloon Safari."
Future Park & Zpell: Focusing on active lifestyles with youth football tournaments and balance-bike racing.
MBK Group: Spanning four locations including Paradise Park and The Nine, the group plans to distribute over 2,026 gifts through interactive games and a simulated "Snow Kingdom."
With safety and convenience as top priorities, Bangkok’s retail sector is well-positioned to remain the primary destination for families during this significant national holiday.