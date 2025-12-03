Pink Line crisis ends: Five stations reopen, free fare from Wednesday

Cause of Malfunction and Repairs

Vithaya further explained that during the closure period, MRTA and related agencies inspected the switch panels on both the Pink and Yellow lines (as they use the same system).

They determined that the root cause of the service disruption was a single point of failure in the conductor rail system.

Northern Bangkok Monorail Co., Ltd. (NBM), the private concessionaire for the Pink Line Monorail (Khae Rai-Min Buri section), initially ordered 3 kilometres (km) of imported spare parts and equipment to replace the switch panels connecting the power supply system.

Additionally, 1 km of spare parts and equipment were secured as backup.

The repair process also involved an added measure: designing and installing additional rail fastening equipment to limit damage to the conductor rail and expedite future repairs.

This extra step extended the normal operational duration.

Long-Term Prevention Measures

"Moving forward, the long-term plan to prevent similar problems involves MRTA inspecting the monorail system every 15 days, reduced from the previous schedule of every 30 days. We will also ensure all parts of the system are 100% updated. We confirm that this type of incident will not happen again, as new parts have been installed and the operating system has been thoroughly tested," said Vithaya.