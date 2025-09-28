Airports Department to raise passenger service charge at six regional airports

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 28, 2025

From October 1, passengers at six regional airports will pay higher service fees, 75 baht for domestic flights and 425 baht for international ones.

The Department of Airports (DOA) announced it will raise the passenger service charge (PSC) at six regional airports under its supervision, effective from October 1, 2025.

The adjustment will see an increase of 25 baht per passenger, applied to both domestic and international flights. As a result, the PSC will rise from 400 to 425 baht for international travellers, and from 50 to 75 baht for domestic passengers.

The six airports affected by the new rates are:

  1. Krabi (KBV)
  2. Surat Thani (URT)
  3. Ubon Ratchathani (UBP)
  4. Khon Kaen (KKC)
  5. Nakhon Si Thammarat (NST)
  6. Phitsanulok (PHS)

The new PSC has been collected by airlines along with ticket issuance since July 1, 2025, and will apply to passengers departing from these airports from 1 October onwards.

The DOA confirmed that all other airports under its authority will continue to charge the existing PSC rates.

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy