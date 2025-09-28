Airports Department to raise passenger service charge at six regional airports

The Department of Airports (DOA) announced it will raise the passenger service charge (PSC) at six regional airports under its supervision, effective from October 1, 2025.

The adjustment will see an increase of 25 baht per passenger, applied to both domestic and international flights. As a result, the PSC will rise from 400 to 425 baht for international travellers, and from 50 to 75 baht for domestic passengers.

The six airports affected by the new rates are: