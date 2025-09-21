European airports hit by cyberattack, delays set to continue into Sunday

A cyberattack on software used for airline check-in and boarding disrupted travel across several major European airports on Saturday, grounding flights and stranding passengers. London’s Heathrow, the region’s busiest hub, was among those affected, alongside airports in Berlin, Brussels, Dublin and Cork.

The outage was traced to MUSE software supplied by Collins Aerospace, a unit of RTX, which confirmed a “cyber-related disruption” but declined to name the airports impacted. The company said the issue was limited to electronic check-in and baggage drop, with airlines reverting to manual processes.

According to aviation data provider Cirium, nearly 30 flights were cancelled across Heathrow, Berlin and Brussels by late morning. Officials at Brussels Airport said most departures were delayed, with four flights diverted, and advised airlines to cut half of Sunday’s departures to reduce chaos.

Passengers reported confusion, long queues and a lack of clear information. “We were only told there was a technical problem,” one traveller in Berlin told Reuters. “But online, everyone could see it was a cyberattack.”

The European Commission said there was no evidence of a large-scale assault, while cybersecurity experts noted the incident underscored the vulnerability of aviation systems. “This shows just how fragile the digital backbone of air travel can be,” said Rafe Pilling of Sophos.