“X THE LIVE” reality game show postponed to May

The first season of “X THE LIVE”, a live commerce reality game show scheduled for streaming on the BIGXSHOW application from March 21 to 23 was postponed to May due to a DDoS attack, the organiser BIGXSHOW LALA announced.
A DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) attack is a cyberattack where multiple compromised systems (a “botnet”) flood a target website or service with traffic, making it unavailable to legitimate users.
The company’s Co-CEO Sorchote Ambhanwong told Thansettakij newspaper on Wednesday that it is investigating the incident and employing preventive measures. He added that the company has been communicating the postponement of the broadcast to those who already downloaded the application.
“We have been attacked through multiple channels with DDoS and are continuously being targeted, which led to the delay of the live broadcast. Our team is currently working on the matter, and we expect the show to start in May,” he said.
“This attack will not stop us. We will continue moving forward and improve upon season 1 with more partners. Our partners understand that this situation is beyond our control,” he added.
“X THE LIVE” is a collaboration of four international business partners: BIGXSHOW and Saha Pathana Inter-Holding (SPI) from Thailand, Lazada from Singapore, and Viu from Hong Kong.
The show will bring together 24 leading influencers from Thailand and around the world for an intense live-selling showdown. It is the first-of-its-kind survival-style competition, produced by a world-class team led by Lee Hwan Jin, the renowned director of “Running Man”.
Sorchote said the project has received a warm welcome from consumers, with the BIGXSHOW app seeing around 20,000 downloads per day and becoming the fourth most popular application in the shopping category on Google Trends.
Lee Chul Ho, Co-CEO of BIGXSHOW LALA, expressed his enthusiasm for creating the first-ever survival-style live commerce competition.
“The e-commerce market in South Korea is eight times larger than in Thailand, with as many as 50 online shopping platforms catering to a population of over 50 million people,” he said. “In contrast, Thailand still has only a few platforms, giving us opportunities to create a successful live shopping phenomenon in Thailand, thanks to three key factors: Fast internet, reliable payment system, and efficient logistics and transportation.”