“X THE LIVE” reality game show postponed to May

The first season of “X THE LIVE”, a live commerce reality game show scheduled for streaming on the BIGXSHOW application from March 21 to 23 was postponed to May due to a DDoS attack, the organiser BIGXSHOW LALA announced.

A DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) attack is a cyberattack where multiple compromised systems (a “botnet”) flood a target website or service with traffic, making it unavailable to legitimate users.

The company’s Co-CEO Sorchote Ambhanwong told Thansettakij newspaper on Wednesday that it is investigating the incident and employing preventive measures. He added that the company has been communicating the postponement of the broadcast to those who already downloaded the application.

“We have been attacked through multiple channels with DDoS and are continuously being targeted, which led to the delay of the live broadcast. Our team is currently working on the matter, and we expect the show to start in May,” he said.

“This attack will not stop us. We will continue moving forward and improve upon season 1 with more partners. Our partners understand that this situation is beyond our control,” he added.