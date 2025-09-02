3 steps to access free high-speed Wi-Fi for 3 hours at 6 AOT airports

To provide convenience for passengers, Airports of Thailand (AOT) has introduced free Wi-Fi at all six AOT airports, including Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai, Hat Yai, and Phuket airports.

Passengers can enjoy high-speed internet for free for up to three hours by following a few simple steps using the 𝗦𝗔𝗪𝗔𝗦𝗗𝗘𝗘 𝗯𝘆 𝗔𝗢𝗧 app.