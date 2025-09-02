3 steps to access free high-speed Wi-Fi for 3 hours at 6 AOT airports

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 02, 2025

In today’s digital age, internet connectivity is crucial for both work and communication. Every traveller knows that the internet can make waiting at the airport more productive, whether for continuing work or simply catching up on the latest news online. 

Fast and stable internet is essential, especially at airports, where people often have to wait for their flights—an ideal time to connect with the outside world.

To provide convenience for passengers, Airports of Thailand (AOT) has introduced free Wi-Fi at all six AOT airports, including Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai, Hat Yai, and Phuket airports.

Passengers can enjoy high-speed internet for free for up to three hours by following a few simple steps using the 𝗦𝗔𝗪𝗔𝗦𝗗𝗘𝗘 𝗯𝘆 𝗔𝗢𝗧 app.

Easy steps to connect to free Wi-Fi:

  • Connect to free Wi-Fi at the airport
    Upon arrival at any AOT airport, select the Wi-Fi SSID: AOT Sawasdee Highspeed WiFi by NT. You’ll be given 10 minutes to download the 𝗦𝗔𝗪𝗔𝗦𝗗𝗘𝗘 𝗯𝘆 𝗔𝗢𝗧 app from the "Free Airport Wi-Fi" menu.
     
  • Download the Sawasdee by AOT app
    Once connected to Wi-Fi, download the 𝗦𝗔𝗪𝗔𝗦𝗗𝗘𝗘 𝗯𝘆 𝗔𝗢𝗧 app and follow the instructions to register and connect to the internet.
     
  • Register and verify your identity
    Enter your email address to register, then re-enter the same email to verify your identity. After registration, you can enjoy high-speed internet for free for up to three hours.
     

Airport Wi-Fi connectivity not only facilitates seamless work but also enhances the overall travel experience. AOT understands the importance of connectivity in today’s world and is committed to providing this valuable service to all travellers.

Download the app in advance here.

 

