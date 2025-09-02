3 steps to access free high-speed Wi-Fi for 3 hours at 6 AOT airports

Fast and stable internet is essential, especially at airports, where people often have to wait for their flights—an ideal time to connect with the outside world.
To provide convenience for passengers, Airports of Thailand (AOT) has introduced free Wi-Fi at all six AOT airports, including Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai, Hat Yai, and Phuket airports.
Passengers can enjoy high-speed internet for free for up to three hours by following a few simple steps using the 𝗦𝗔𝗪𝗔𝗦𝗗𝗘𝗘 𝗯𝘆 𝗔𝗢𝗧 app.
Easy steps to connect to free Wi-Fi:
Airport Wi-Fi connectivity not only facilitates seamless work but also enhances the overall travel experience. AOT understands the importance of connectivity in today’s world and is committed to providing this valuable service to all travellers.
