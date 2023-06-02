MEA, AIS donate wi-fi repeaters to underprivileged Bangkok school

Earlier this year, the MEA and AIS joined BMA in the “Better Bangkok Run 2023” charity event to raise funds to support schools in city areas.

“Inequality is the biggest issue faced by Bangkokians. I get asked how to solve inequality, and the answer is not to build more electric trains or roads, but to improve the quality of education and public health,” said governor Chadchart Sittipunt who presided over the handover ceremony at the school on Thursday.

“These two factors will keep people forever in poverty if left undeveloped. We must therefore fix the problem at its root cause.”

Chadchart went on that the city has initiated several education promotion projects, such as the Google Classroom, but needs proper equipment to distribute knowledge and content to those who have trouble accessing the internet.

“The city is grateful to the MEA and AIS for starting this project for schools in Bangkok. We plan to install Wi-Fi repeaters at all 437 schools under the BMA to ensure that all students have access to the internet,” he said. “It is an important step towards improving the quality of education and driving the city forward with digital technology.”

The Better Bangkok Run 2023 charity event was held on February 5 at MEA’s head office in Khlong Toei district to celebrate its 65th anniversary. All revenues for the event went to buying Wi-Fi repeaters for Bangkok schools.

Apart from donating equipment to Ban Bang Kapi school, MEA also performed detailed checking of electrical systems including water coolers, the switchboard and electrical appliances to make sure that they are properly grounded and safe to use.

The governor and MEA executives on Thursday also toured the school area to see the areas in which MEA has made improvements.