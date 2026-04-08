SAT’s Governor Welcomed a Delegation from the Thailand Citadel Club (TCC) to Discuss Scholarships Opportunities for Thai Athletes to Study and Train in the United States

Today’s discussion focused on the program to select outstanding Thai athletes for scholarship to study and train under the military program at The Citadel in the United States. Women’s football was chosen as the pilot sport for the program, and Miss Attitaya Nuthong, a female football player from Nakhon Si Thammarat Sports School, was selected as this year’s scholarship recipient. She is the first Thai athlete to receive this scholarship and paves the way for other talented athletes in the future.

In addition to women’s football as a pilot sport, the TCC has also expressed interest in expanding the program to volleyball and golf. SAT will coordinate with the respective sports associations to discuss the details further.