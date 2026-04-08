SAT’s Governor Welcomed a Delegation from the Thailand Citadel Club (TCC) to Discuss Scholarships Opportunities for Thai Athletes to Study and Train in the United States

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 08, 2026

Dr. Gongsak Yodmani, the Governor of Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT), welcomed a delegation from the Thailand Citadel Club (TCC), including Lt.Gen. Charoensakdi Thiengtham, President of the TCC; Gen. Thiwa Penketgorn, Committee Member of TCC; Mr. Rittichai Trivitayakhun, Committee Member of TCC; Gen. Jedsada Premnirundon, Secretary-General of TCC; Gen.M.L. Kulchart Diskul, Treasurer of the TCC, and Mr. Adam Kirkwood, Assistant Women’s Soccer Coach at The Citadel, The Military College of South Carolina, U.S.A. on April 2, 2026, at the 11th Floor Meeting Room of the Sports Authority of Thailand.

SAT’s Governor Welcomed a Delegation from the Thailand Citadel Club (TCC) to Discuss Scholarships Opportunities for Thai Athletes to Study and Train in the United States

Today’s discussion focused on the program to select outstanding Thai athletes for scholarship to study and train under the military program at The Citadel in the United States. Women’s football was chosen as the pilot sport for the program, and Miss Attitaya Nuthong, a female football player from Nakhon Si Thammarat Sports School, was selected as this year’s scholarship recipient. She is the first Thai athlete to receive this scholarship and paves the way for other talented athletes in the future.

SAT’s Governor Welcomed a Delegation from the Thailand Citadel Club (TCC) to Discuss Scholarships Opportunities for Thai Athletes to Study and Train in the United States

In addition to women’s football as a pilot sport, the TCC has also expressed interest in expanding the program to volleyball and golf. SAT will coordinate with the respective sports associations to discuss the details further.

SAT’s Governor Welcomed a Delegation from the Thailand Citadel Club (TCC) to Discuss Scholarships Opportunities for Thai Athletes to Study and Train in the United States

SAT’s Governor Welcomed a Delegation from the Thailand Citadel Club (TCC) to Discuss Scholarships Opportunities for Thai Athletes to Study and Train in the United States

SAT’s Governor Welcomed a Delegation from the Thailand Citadel Club (TCC) to Discuss Scholarships Opportunities for Thai Athletes to Study and Train in the United States

SAT’s Governor Welcomed a Delegation from the Thailand Citadel Club (TCC) to Discuss Scholarships Opportunities for Thai Athletes to Study and Train in the United States

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