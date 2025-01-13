OCSB aims to raise non-burning harvest ratio of sugar cane to 90%

The Office of the Cane and Sugar Board (OCSB) has set an ambitious target to reduce the burning of sugar cane plantations prior to harvest by up to 90% during the current harvest season, with the aim of significantly lowering harmful PM2.5 fine particle emissions.

OCSB Secretary-General Bainoi Suwanchatree stated on Monday that the office is urging sugar milling factories to limit their purchases of sugar cane from burnt plantations to less than 10% of total purchases this harvest season, which commenced in December and will conclude in March.

Bainoi explained that if sugar milling factories successfully cooperate by refraining from buying sugar cane from farmers who burn their plantations to facilitate harvesting, it would result in improved air quality in central, eastern, and northeastern provinces, including Bangkok.