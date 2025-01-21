Don’t rely on smartwatches to monitor blood sugar, FDA warns

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warned on Tuesday against using smartwatches and smart rings to monitor blood sugar, as the data might be inaccurate and could affect treatment for patients.

FDA Deputy Secretary-General Lertchai Lertwut urged diabetes patients or people with other comorbidities requiring blood sugar monitoring not to rely on smartwatches and smart rings that advertise the capability of measuring blood sugar.

Lertchai stated that the technology in smartwatches and smart rings for measuring blood sugar has not been proven to be accurate.