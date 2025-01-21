Don’t rely on smartwatches to monitor blood sugar, FDA warns

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warned on Tuesday against using smartwatches and smart rings to monitor blood sugar, as the data might be inaccurate and could affect treatment for patients.
FDA Deputy Secretary-General Lertchai Lertwut urged diabetes patients or people with other comorbidities requiring blood sugar monitoring not to rely on smartwatches and smart rings that advertise the capability of measuring blood sugar.
Lertchai stated that the technology in smartwatches and smart rings for measuring blood sugar has not been proven to be accurate.
Moreover, he said none of the importers of smartwatches and smart rings have received permission from the FDA to use their devices for blood sugar monitoring.
Using smartwatches and smart rings to monitor blood sugar might prevent patients from receiving necessary treatment, which could eventually be fatal, he added.
He advised diabetes patients to use only fingertip blood sugar monitors that have been approved by the FDA. The brands and models of these devices can be cross-checked with the FDA, he added.
Lertchai also mentioned that the FDA has taken action to ban importers of smartwatches and smart rings from advertising that these products can be used for blood sugar monitoring. It has also initiated legal action against those involved.