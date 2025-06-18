Storm Wutip brings worst rainfall in decades to central Vietnam

Storm Wutip, the first named storm of the season, has set multiple records as the first typhoon in more than four decades to form in the East Sea during June, and the first since 1952 to trigger extreme rainfall across the central region.

According to the National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting, unprecedented rainfall was recorded from southern Ha Tinh to Quang Nam, with totals ranging from 250mm to 550mm, and some locations even surpassing 800mm.

At Bach Ma station in Hue, rainfall over three days reached 1,203mm, the highest level ever recorded for June.

In a highly unusual development, 32 monitoring stations recorded over 200mm of rain within six hours.