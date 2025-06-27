Vietnamese billionaire Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao: ‘In the age of AI, a billionaire is no different from a tuk-tuk driver’

Vietjet Chairwoman said: “We must begin with people—upholding equality rooted in dignity and the fundamental right to personal happiness, regardless of background, income, gender, or education level. In this spirit, I believe that in the world of AI, there is no difference between myself—a successful person, a billionaire—and a tuk-tuk driver or an ordinary citizen on the street. With that being said, at this prestigious UNESCO forum, I hope we will move beyond viewing AI merely as a tool—and instead embrace it as a commitment. A commitment that AI must always return to the heart of humanity, guided by core values: compassion, integrity, and the aspiration to build a world that is fairer, more inclusive, and better for all.”

Dr. Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao also called for collective efforts to shape a global vision for AI—one that is built on a strong ethical foundation, centered on people, driven by inclusivity, and grounded in trust. As a business leader, she pledged both financial and operational support to drive global initiatives, with particular endorsement of the proposed “Fair Data Fund”. The fund aims to provide transparent, unbiased, and multilingual data to train AI systems that serve the community—especially in developing countries.

“More importantly, AI policies must place vulnerable communities at the center—ensuring no one is left behind because of gender, circumstance, or geography. I call on this forum to expand policymaking spaces for women, girls, and marginalized groups—not just as beneficiaries, but as co-creators of our digital future. As we move forward, I—along with my companies Vietjet, HDBank, Vikki Bank, among others, remain committed to building a world where technology is not only intelligent, but also compassionate. A world where AI is not merely powered by algorithms, but guided by human values,” Dr. Thao affirmed, sharing her strong message and commitment at the forum.

As a strategic partner to UNESCO and the United Nations, Dr. Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao and her enterprises have long supported meaningful community and sustainability initiatives across culture, education, science, and women’s and children’s empowerment. Her inspiring remarks at today’s forum once again reflect the deep commitment of a business leader who combines strong ethics with impactful action in the era of transformative technology.