Vietnamese billionaire Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao: ‘In the age of AI, a billionaire is no different from a tuk-tuk driver’

Speaking at the forum, UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay stressed how AI is profoundly reshaping our lives—transforming the way we work, learn, connect, and interact with one another. She called this a pivotal moment in human history, one that demands collective reflection on ethical frameworks for AI, guided by shared human values. Azoulay reaffirmed UNESCO’s commitment to supporting global cooperation and expressed hope that the forum would serve as a key milestone in the journey toward developing ethical standards that ensure no one is left behind.
Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who delivered the opening address at the forum, emphasized Thailand’s commitment to building an ethical and inclusive AI future. She urged global leaders to ensure that AI delivers real, lasting, and sustainable benefits for all.
Representing Vietnam, business leader and entrepreneur Dr. Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, Chairwoman of Sovico Group and Vietjet Air, joined a high-level panel discussion on how technology, policy and innovation can be harnessed for the public good in the AI era.
“I come here today not only as a businesswoman leading a global airline and digital bank, not only as a PhD in automation, but first and foremost—as a mother. A mother who believes that technology must be designed to serve humanity and to create a fairer, more inclusive world for all—especially for the next generation. We are now living in the age of artificial intelligence—one that permeates every decision, every dream, and every life choice we make,” said billionaire Dr. Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao as she opened her remarks at the forum.
Dr. Thao shared how she has witnessed millions of Vietjet passengers take flight for the first time to new destinations, unlocking better opportunities in education, healthcare, and employment. Through Vikki, a digital banking platform, millions of rural women and students from remote areas have gained access to financial services that transformed their lives. We should now promote equity in AI and AI must serve as a tool for everyone to leverage universal equal opportunities in education, finance, and healthcare. She affirmed that the well-being of society—and the common good of humanity—must be the foundation of every dialogue, policy, and technological innovation of AI.
Vietjet Chairwoman said: “We must begin with people—upholding equality rooted in dignity and the fundamental right to personal happiness, regardless of background, income, gender, or education level. In this spirit, I believe that in the world of AI, there is no difference between myself—a successful person, a billionaire—and a tuk-tuk driver or an ordinary citizen on the street. With that being said, at this prestigious UNESCO forum, I hope we will move beyond viewing AI merely as a tool—and instead embrace it as a commitment. A commitment that AI must always return to the heart of humanity, guided by core values: compassion, integrity, and the aspiration to build a world that is fairer, more inclusive, and better for all.”
Dr. Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao also called for collective efforts to shape a global vision for AI—one that is built on a strong ethical foundation, centered on people, driven by inclusivity, and grounded in trust. As a business leader, she pledged both financial and operational support to drive global initiatives, with particular endorsement of the proposed “Fair Data Fund”. The fund aims to provide transparent, unbiased, and multilingual data to train AI systems that serve the community—especially in developing countries.
“More importantly, AI policies must place vulnerable communities at the center—ensuring no one is left behind because of gender, circumstance, or geography. I call on this forum to expand policymaking spaces for women, girls, and marginalized groups—not just as beneficiaries, but as co-creators of our digital future. As we move forward, I—along with my companies Vietjet, HDBank, Vikki Bank, among others, remain committed to building a world where technology is not only intelligent, but also compassionate. A world where AI is not merely powered by algorithms, but guided by human values,” Dr. Thao affirmed, sharing her strong message and commitment at the forum.
As a strategic partner to UNESCO and the United Nations, Dr. Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao and her enterprises have long supported meaningful community and sustainability initiatives across culture, education, science, and women’s and children’s empowerment. Her inspiring remarks at today’s forum once again reflect the deep commitment of a business leader who combines strong ethics with impactful action in the era of transformative technology.