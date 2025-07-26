Cambodian Civil Aviation enforces stricter airspace controls over conflict zones — sets minimum flight altitudes in some areas

SATURDAY, JULY 26, 2025

Fresh News, a Cambodian news outlet, reported an interview with Mr Sin Chanserivutha, spokesperson for the State Secretariat of Civil Aviation (SSCA), regarding the measures being implemented in Cambodia's airspace amid ongoing border tensions.

Mr. Sin stated that the Cambodian civil aviation authority has prohibited all flights over active conflict zones, and has already notified commercial airlines of the decision. The restricted area has been expanded to include Poipet, Pailin, and the northern half of Siem Reap Province. In these areas, aircraft are now prohibited from flying below 1,200 meters (approximately 3,937 feet).

 

Despite these restrictions, as of 10:00 AM on July 26, 2025, flights between Phnom Penh–Bangkok and Siem Reap–Bangkok are still operating as normal. Airlines have adjusted their flight paths to avoid restricted airspace, ensuring continued service without interruption.

