CAAT outlines four key factors shaping Chinese travel market

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has released data on passenger traffic between Thailand and China, noting that after the COVID-19 pandemic subsided, passenger numbers on this route steadily recovered.

The rebound was supported by China’s reopening policy and the implementation of a visa-exemption scheme (Free Visa), which boosted tourism.

Since 2023, passenger volumes have been rising continuously. However, an incident affecting Chinese travellers’ confidence in safety early in 2025 led to a decline.

A comparison of Chinese passenger travel between 2024 and 2025 shows the following: