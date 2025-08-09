CAAT eases rules on agricultural drones from August 11 under strict conditions

SATURDAY, AUGUST 09, 2025

Thailand’s Civil Aviation Authority will allow agricultural drone flights from August 11 under strict rules, despite an ongoing nationwide drone ban.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has issued its third announcement maintaining the ban on all unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) nationwide until August 15, 2025, or until further notice, citing national security and aviation safety amid the ongoing Thailand–Cambodia border situation.

However, from August 11, CAAT will allow agricultural drone operations under specific conditions:

  • Both the drone operator and the drone must be registered with CAAT, with valid certification.
  • Operators must hold CAAT authorisation for agricultural drone use.
  • No record of violations or revocation of flying rights.
  • Flights limited to the operator’s own farmland or with landowner’s permission.
  • Flight notification at least 12 hours in advance via CAAT’s UAS Portal website/app and email to the Police Anti-Drone Centre, plus local police or village officials.
  • Maximum altitude of 30 metres.
  • Operations allowed only between 6am and 6pm; night flights prohibited.
  • Drones may only be used to spray or disperse agricultural substances, water, or fertiliser — not for photography or surveying.

Drone flights remain strictly prohibited in restricted/danger areas listed in AIP Thailand (16 key zones including Si Sa Ket, Nakhon Sawan, Chanthaburi, Trat, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Ratchasima, Ubon Ratchathani, etc.), in martial law border provinces, in Sattahip district of Chon Buri, Mueang district of Rayong, within 9km of any airport or airstrip, and in any security-designated areas.

Violations may result in up to one year’s imprisonment, fines of up to 40,000 baht, or both. Authorities have the power to destroy or intercept unauthorised drones using anti-drone systems.

Enquiries or reports of violations can be made to CAAT (Tel: 02-568-8851, email: [email protected]), the Police Anti-Drone Centre (Tel: 02-126-7846, email: [email protected]), or local police, military units, and security agencies.

 

