CAAT eases rules on agricultural drones from August 11 under strict conditions

Drone flights remain strictly prohibited in restricted/danger areas listed in AIP Thailand (16 key zones including Si Sa Ket, Nakhon Sawan, Chanthaburi, Trat, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Ratchasima, Ubon Ratchathani, etc.), in martial law border provinces, in Sattahip district of Chon Buri, Mueang district of Rayong, within 9km of any airport or airstrip, and in any security-designated areas.

Violations may result in up to one year’s imprisonment, fines of up to 40,000 baht, or both. Authorities have the power to destroy or intercept unauthorised drones using anti-drone systems.

Enquiries or reports of violations can be made to CAAT (Tel: 02-568-8851, email: [email protected]), the Police Anti-Drone Centre (Tel: 02-126-7846, email: [email protected]), or local police, military units, and security agencies.