Farmers urge government to relax drone flight ban to reduce costs amid falling rice prices

Farmers along the Thai-Cambodian border are urging the government to ease restrictions on drone flights, which they say could help reduce costs related to fertilising, pesticide spraying, and high labour charges. The price of rice has been plummeting, with some areas seeing fresh paddy fall below 5,000 baht per tonne, further exacerbating the financial strain on local farmers.

Samanat Sukkon, Chairman of the Tron Agricultural Cooperative in Uttaradit province, shared his concerns with Thansettakij newspaper. He highlighted a recent directive by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) that bans all types of drone operations nationwide from July 30 to August 15, 2025, due to security concerns arising from tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border.

The restriction is intended to safeguard national security, with violators facing potential prison sentences of up to one year or fines of up to 40,000 baht under the Air Navigation Act.