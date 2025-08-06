District chiefs ordered to step up watch for illegal drone flying

The Department of Provincial Administration (DPA) on Wednesday ordered district chiefs nationwide to inspect available drones in their districts as a proactive measure to prevent illegal drone flying amid Thai-Cambodia border tensions.

DPA Director-General Nirat Pongsitthavorn issued the order to district chiefs nationwide via teleconference, instructing them to implement proactive measures to check for the presence of drones in their areas.

Nirat instructed the district chiefs to collaborate with district police station chiefs to identify individuals who have brought in or are operating drones, and to monitor their plans for drone usage.