Japan embassy in Cambodia denies drone shipment to Thailand

According to the statement, the Embassy of Japan has learned that there are rumors or information that Government of Japan will provide combat drones to Thailand.
This information is FALSE. The Government of Japan has never planned to provide such equipment to Thailand nor has received such a request from Thailand. Japan’s assistance is strictly limited to areas not directly related to international conflict. We would appreciate it if you would not spread the fake news.
The Government of Japan places the utmost importance on the implementation of the ceasefire agreement reached between Cambodia and Thailand and on the early restoration of peace.
We sincerely hope that the people of Cambodia can go back to peaceful daily life as soon as possible.