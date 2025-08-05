Phumtham orders legal action against Cambodia for military aggression, both domestically and internationally

Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai on Tuesday ordered the Cabinet to take immediate legal action against Cambodia for military aggression that has caused significant loss of life and property among civilians, military personnel, and government officials.

Government spokesperson Jirayu Huangsap revealed that the Cabinet has instructed the relevant agencies to proceed with both civil and criminal legal actions, both domestically and at an international level. The National Security Council (NSC) has been designated as the lead agency to coordinate meetings with the affected bodies to bring the perpetrators to justice and seek reparations for the damages.

Regarding the ongoing Thailand-Cambodia conflict, despite the ceasefire agreement, discussions are continuing under the General Border Committee (GBC) in Kuala Lumpur from August 4-7, said Jirayu. He added that there are ongoing domestic tasks that need to be addressed: