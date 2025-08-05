Phumtham orders legal action against Cambodia for military aggression, both domestically and internationally

Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai on Tuesday ordered the Cabinet to take immediate legal action against Cambodia for military aggression that has caused significant loss of life and property among civilians, military personnel, and government officials.
Government spokesperson Jirayu Huangsap revealed that the Cabinet has instructed the relevant agencies to proceed with both civil and criminal legal actions, both domestically and at an international level. The National Security Council (NSC) has been designated as the lead agency to coordinate meetings with the affected bodies to bring the perpetrators to justice and seek reparations for the damages.
Regarding the ongoing Thailand-Cambodia conflict, despite the ceasefire agreement, discussions are continuing under the General Border Committee (GBC) in Kuala Lumpur from August 4-7, said Jirayu. He added that there are ongoing domestic tasks that need to be addressed:
1. Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) teams are working to clear landmines and unexploded ordnance fired by Cambodian forces into civilian areas. Security agencies have been urged to proceed with caution and prioritise the safety of both personnel and civilians.
2. Unusual and illegal drone activity has been reported, violating official no-fly zones. The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand and the Ministry of Transport have been instructed to work with security forces to establish a system for reporting and investigating any potential violations, with immediate legal action to be taken if illegal activity is confirmed.
3. The Ministry of Interior has been tasked with assessing the situation alongside the ad hoc government centre and the military, ensuring accurate information is disseminated to the public. The government aims to ensure the safe return of evacuees to their homes.
Additionally, the government has emphasised the need to combat the spread of fake news. All agencies are urged to promote cautious information consumption and to verify facts before sharing. The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society has been directed to collaborate with relevant bodies to establish a committee for investigating and analysing social media content, aiming to swiftly address any misinformation, both domestically and internationally. The National Police will take legal action where necessary in response to any violations.