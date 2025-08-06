2nd Army updates on Thai-Cambodia border situation, thanks public for drone reports

Thailand’s 2nd Army Region provided an update on the ongoing situation along the Thai-Cambodian border on August 6, reporting that Cambodian forces had been detected cutting the barbed wire fences installed by Thailand to reinforce its territorial security at the Chong An Ma area, Muang District, Ubon Ratchathani Province.
The Thai Army immediately issued a request for Cambodia to cease the activity and withdraw from the area, which was promptly followed by Cambodian forces leaving the site. The Thai military then took action to restore the barbed wire to its original state and maintain a secure presence at the Thai sovereign boundary.
Regarding the management of evacuated civilians, both government agencies, private sectors, and the public continue to provide support in the 356 designated evacuation points across four provinces. The total number of evacuees currently stands at 65,604. In addition, the administrative authorities have established village security units to oversee the safety of homes in the evacuation areas.
On the same day, Royal Volunteers visited and provided support to the families of Border Patrol Police soldiers from the 23rd Battalion, offering encouragement and delivering essential goods. Royal Volunteer efforts also include the repair of damaged homes and the logistical support for the transportation of food and supplies from the generous donations of the public. Additionally, Royal Kitchen Units are being set up in 15 locations across the four affected provinces, distributing a total of 453,988 food boxes.
The 2nd Army Region also expressed gratitude to the public for reporting unmanned aerial vehicle (drone) sightings in the area via the designated hotline 1374, enabling security forces to take further action.