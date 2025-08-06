2nd Army updates on Thai-Cambodia border situation, thanks public for drone reports

Regarding the management of evacuated civilians, both government agencies, private sectors, and the public continue to provide support in the 356 designated evacuation points across four provinces. The total number of evacuees currently stands at 65,604. In addition, the administrative authorities have established village security units to oversee the safety of homes in the evacuation areas.

On the same day, Royal Volunteers visited and provided support to the families of Border Patrol Police soldiers from the 23rd Battalion, offering encouragement and delivering essential goods. Royal Volunteer efforts also include the repair of damaged homes and the logistical support for the transportation of food and supplies from the generous donations of the public. Additionally, Royal Kitchen Units are being set up in 15 locations across the four affected provinces, distributing a total of 453,988 food boxes.

The 2nd Army Region also expressed gratitude to the public for reporting unmanned aerial vehicle (drone) sightings in the area via the designated hotline 1374, enabling security forces to take further action.