Army Commander Receives Sacred Shirts for Troops, Cites Unity as Key to Defeating World Powers

A Thai army commander has accepted 500 sacred "Yantra" shirts and 1,500 talismanic scarves from villagers in a gesture of support for soldiers stationed on the country's border with Cambodia.

The items, blessed by a revered monk, are intended to boost the morale of troops amid ongoing tensions.

Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, Commander of the Second Army Region, personally received the charms from Phra Kru Wichit Wutthikun, the abbot of Wat Pho Kao Ton, and a delegation of over 20 villagers dressed as ancient warriors from Ayutthaya.

The ceremony took place on Tuesday at Suranaree Camp, where the general also accepted donations of essential supplies, including rice, dried food, and clothing, for frontline and injured soldiers.

After trying on one of the sacred shirts himself, Lt Gen Boonsin called on the nation to remain united.