Army Commander Receives Sacred Shirts for Troops, Cites Unity as Key to Defeating World Powers

A Thai army commander has accepted 500 sacred "Yantra" shirts and 1,500 talismanic scarves from villagers in a gesture of support for soldiers stationed on the country's border with Cambodia.
The items, blessed by a revered monk, are intended to boost the morale of troops amid ongoing tensions.
Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, Commander of the Second Army Region, personally received the charms from Phra Kru Wichit Wutthikun, the abbot of Wat Pho Kao Ton, and a delegation of over 20 villagers dressed as ancient warriors from Ayutthaya.
The ceremony took place on Tuesday at Suranaree Camp, where the general also accepted donations of essential supplies, including rice, dried food, and clothing, for frontline and injured soldiers.
After trying on one of the sacred shirts himself, Lt Gen Boonsin called on the nation to remain united.
"I urge all Thai people not to quarrel. We must unite and stand together," he said. "History shows that when Ayutthaya was divided, it fell. If we are united, even the greatest superpower in the world cannot defeat us. One day, we may have to rise up and fight together."
The general also commented on the ongoing border dispute with Cambodia, stating that the military is closely monitoring the results of the Thai-Cambodian General Border Committee (GBC) negotiations, which are expected by 8 August.
"If we can accept the terms, we will. If not, we will continue to fight—to fight on the next stage of negotiation," he affirmed.
He concluded by thanking the public for their donations and urged citizens to be vigilant against suspicious drone activity, which has reportedly been causing disruptions in several provinces.