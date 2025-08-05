All quiet at Thai-Cambodian border: Dud shells and rockets detonated in 48 areas

The Second Army Area announced on Tuesday that there were no clashes along the Thai-Cambodian border. The army's bomb disposal teams successfully detonated dud artillery shells and rockets from Cambodian troops in 48 areas.

Situation Remains Calm and Security Maintained

As of 2 p.m. on Tuesday, the Second Army Area’s operation command reported that the situation was calm and quiet. Troops continue to maintain security along the border to ensure stability.

Mission Shift to Security, Evacuee Care, and Humanitarian Assistance

The Second Army Area has shifted its primary mission to maintaining security, supporting evacuees, and providing humanitarian aid. The army is actively involved in caring for the displaced population.