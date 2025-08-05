All quiet at Thai-Cambodian border: Dud shells and rockets detonated in 48 areas

TUESDAY, AUGUST 05, 2025

The situation at the Thai-Cambodian border remains calm as the army detonates dud shells and rockets in 48 areas while providing care for evacuees and support.

The Second Army Area announced on Tuesday that there were no clashes along the Thai-Cambodian border. The army's bomb disposal teams successfully detonated dud artillery shells and rockets from Cambodian troops in 48 areas.

Situation Remains Calm and Security Maintained

As of 2 p.m. on Tuesday, the Second Army Area’s operation command reported that the situation was calm and quiet. Troops continue to maintain security along the border to ensure stability.

Mission Shift to Security, Evacuee Care, and Humanitarian Assistance
The Second Army Area has shifted its primary mission to maintaining security, supporting evacuees, and providing humanitarian aid. The army is actively involved in caring for the displaced population.

Explosive Ordnance Disposal Teams at Work

The command stated that the army's explosive ordnance disposal teams have successfully detonated remaining artillery shells and rockets in 48 areas. However, there are still dud shells and rockets in 59 other areas along the Thai-Cambodian border that require clearance.

International Committee of the Red Cross Visits Captured Cambodian Troops

On Tuesday, the Second Army Area facilitated a visit by representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to observe the treatment of 18 Cambodian troops captured and held by the Thai military. The ICRC confirmed that the troops are being treated as prisoners of war in accordance with international human rights principles and the Geneva Conventions.

Support for Evacuees in Thai-Cambodian Border Provinces

The Second Army Area reported that both the private sector and government agencies have joined forces to support 69,338 evacuees at 356 shelters across four Thai-Cambodian provinces. The Department of Provincial Administration has also deployed village defence volunteers to protect the evacuees’ homes and properties from theft.

Volunteering Efforts and Aid for Affected Communities

The Royal Volunteer Spirit Center has been actively supporting affected people in various ways:

  • August 4 Ceremony: The centre organized a ceremony in Buri Ram to hand over a new house to the parents of fallen soldier Private 1st Class Thirayuth Krachangthong.
  • Royal Kitchens: 15 royal kitchens have been set up to provide food to evacuees in the four border provinces. As of now, 425,093 food boxes have been distributed.
  • Volunteer Assistance: A total of 3,047 volunteers have been deployed to assist and care for people in the affected regions.
  • Veterinary Care: The centre is cooperating with the Royal Thai Army's Veterinary and Remount Department and the Surin Livestock Office to dispatch voluntary veterinarians to care for pets of locals affected by the conflict.
     
