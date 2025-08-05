Thai government reaffirms commitment to peace, economic growth, and support for citizens

Another critical situation Thailand has faced involved trade tariffs imposed by the United States. The government affirms that it has handled this matter carefully, continuously prioritizing the country’s best interests. The announcement by the United States to impose a 19 per cent tariff on Thai exports reflects the government’s close coordination with all relevant stakeholders — public and private — to ensure that Thailand remains competitive globally and retains an edge over regional competitors. This may be seen as a new opportunity for Thailand to expand economically on the global stage.

Nonetheless, the government understands that changes in global economic rules and structures require every country to adapt. Therefore, financial measures have been put in place, including soft loans, debt moratorium programmes, campaigns to promote consumption of locally made goods, and budget allocations to support both large and small Thai businesses in adapting to the new landscape. Special emphasis is being placed on strengthening Thai farmers to ensure that everyone is well-equipped to face this transformation securely.

The lessons learned from these two important events have shown us that overcoming such hurdles requires unity among all Thai people — a driving force that will move our nation forward.

Now is the time for all Thai citizens to join hands, face the future’s opportunities and challenges together, and take the next step toward our shared goal — building a peaceful Thailand where every citizen can live in happiness and well-being.