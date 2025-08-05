Thai government reaffirms commitment to peace, economic growth, and support for citizens

Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai on Tuesday (August 5) read an official statement titled “Together We Will Make It Through”, addressing the ongoing tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border. The statement emphasized the Thai government’s commitment to resolving the situation peacefully while ensuring national security and economic stability.
The statement reads as follows:
My fellow Thai citizens,
Recently, Thailand has overcome two major challenges posed to our nation’s stability both in terms of security and the economy. Since February this year, we have faced a violent situation along the Thai - Cambodian border. Throughout the past several months, the Thai Government has exercised utmost patience in the face of provocations and misinformations that have eroded trust both domestically and internationally. Most importantly, the government has consistently adhered to peaceful means within the framework of international law and humanitarian principles.
My fellow Thai citizens,
One of our cherished national traits is our peaceful nature and our ability to live in harmony with one another in mutual respect for human dignity. However, in the face of inhumane aggression that resulted in the loss of innocent civilian lives, the government is compelled to take immediate countermeasures — militarily, through intelligence operations, and via diplomatic channels — to protect our sovereignty and territorial integrity and the lives of our people, as well as to bring the situation back to normalcy as soon as possible. The border clashes have now ceased, and both sides have entered into negotiations to resolve the situation through the General Border Committee (GBC) meeting.
The Thai Government expresses its deepest condolences to all bereaved families and to all affected citizens living along the border. Though the loss suffered is immeasurable, the government will provide support, rallied from all sectors, to compensate for the losses in lives, properties, and income of those affected. The Cabinet has approved a financial compensation in the amount of 10 million baht for each of the family of the fallen soldiers, and 8 million baht for each of the family who have lost a loved one. Furthermore, a committee has been set up to investigate and analyze social media content to prevent the spread of fake news and misinformations intended to undermine national security and public safety.
Another critical situation Thailand has faced involved trade tariffs imposed by the United States. The government affirms that it has handled this matter carefully, continuously prioritizing the country’s best interests. The announcement by the United States to impose a 19 per cent tariff on Thai exports reflects the government’s close coordination with all relevant stakeholders — public and private — to ensure that Thailand remains competitive globally and retains an edge over regional competitors. This may be seen as a new opportunity for Thailand to expand economically on the global stage.
Nonetheless, the government understands that changes in global economic rules and structures require every country to adapt. Therefore, financial measures have been put in place, including soft loans, debt moratorium programmes, campaigns to promote consumption of locally made goods, and budget allocations to support both large and small Thai businesses in adapting to the new landscape. Special emphasis is being placed on strengthening Thai farmers to ensure that everyone is well-equipped to face this transformation securely.
The lessons learned from these two important events have shown us that overcoming such hurdles requires unity among all Thai people — a driving force that will move our nation forward.
Now is the time for all Thai citizens to join hands, face the future’s opportunities and challenges together, and take the next step toward our shared goal — building a peaceful Thailand where every citizen can live in happiness and well-being.