Phumtham denies closing evacuation centres in Thai-Cambodian provinces

Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai on Tuesday dismissed speculation that the government would soon close evacuation centres in Thai-Cambodian border provinces, allowing evacuees to return home.
Speaking to reporters before attending the weekly Cabinet meeting, Phumtham, who is also the deputy PM and interior minister, said the speculation was untrue.
“So far, the army has not yet allowed villagers to return home because the situation remains unsafe,” Phumtham said.
He added that he had instructed the governors of the Thai-Cambodian provinces to take care of the local people and protect their homes and properties. The governors were also ordered to prepare budgets for the care of the people, Phumtham said.
Phumtham said he could not confirm reports that over 1,000 Cambodian troops had been killed and their bodies abandoned.
“I don’t know the exact death toll on the Cambodian side, but victory or defeat does not depend on the number of fallen soldiers. We respect soldiers on the battlefield, so we should not make an issue of the death toll,” Phumtham said.
Phumtham said the Cabinet would consider compensation for deaths and injuries resulting from the border clashes, but the figures might not be as high as the 8-10 million baht speculated.
Asked whether the Cabinet would consider the Royal Thai Air Force’s request to buy a new fleet of Gripen fighter jets, Phumtham said he was unsure whether the procurement project would be put on the Cabinet agenda this week.
Phumtham added that he had already endorsed the Royal Thai Navy’s submarine procurement project before leaving his post as defence minister, but he did not know when the project would be submitted to the Cabinet for deliberation.