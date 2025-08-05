Phumtham denies closing evacuation centres in Thai-Cambodian provinces

Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai on Tuesday dismissed speculation that the government would soon close evacuation centres in Thai-Cambodian border provinces, allowing evacuees to return home.

Speaking to reporters before attending the weekly Cabinet meeting, Phumtham, who is also the deputy PM and interior minister, said the speculation was untrue.

“So far, the army has not yet allowed villagers to return home because the situation remains unsafe,” Phumtham said.

He added that he had instructed the governors of the Thai-Cambodian provinces to take care of the local people and protect their homes and properties. The governors were also ordered to prepare budgets for the care of the people, Phumtham said.