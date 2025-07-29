Thai govt statement: Cambodia not honest about ceasefire, Thailand ready for talks

Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai on Tuesday read an official statement regarding Thailand-Cambodia border tensions, emphasising Thailand’s commitment to the ceasefire, while accusing Cambodia of violating the agreement.

The statement reads as follows:

“In our utmost sincerity, the Royal Thai Government is making all efforts to end clashes along the Thai - Cambodian border as soon as possible.

Yesterday’s dialogue and negotiation in Putrajaya led to a ceasefire agreement between both sides — reflecting a shared hope of the international community to restore peace to the peoples of both countries. The Thai Government sincerely upholds that agreement and strictly adheres to the jointly announced ceasefire agreement.

However, the Cambodian military forces have violated the agreement by launching continuous and indiscriminate attacks on Thai territory across various areas along the border even after the agreed ceasefire time had passed. The Thai military forces have been compelled to respond decisively and in an appropriate proportion to protect our sovereignty, territorial integrity and the lives of our innocent civilians.

The Thai Government has thus lodged complaints to Malaysia, as the current ASEAN Chair, the United States and the People’s Republic of China — who bore witness to yesterday’s dialogue and negotiation — to inform them of Cambodia’s breach of the ceasefire agreement and its lack of sincerity.