Thai govt statement: Cambodia not honest about ceasefire, Thailand ready for talks

Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai on Tuesday read an official statement regarding Thailand-Cambodia border tensions, emphasising Thailand’s commitment to the ceasefire, while accusing Cambodia of violating the agreement.
The statement reads as follows:
“In our utmost sincerity, the Royal Thai Government is making all efforts to end clashes along the Thai - Cambodian border as soon as possible.
Yesterday’s dialogue and negotiation in Putrajaya led to a ceasefire agreement between both sides — reflecting a shared hope of the international community to restore peace to the peoples of both countries. The Thai Government sincerely upholds that agreement and strictly adheres to the jointly announced ceasefire agreement.
However, the Cambodian military forces have violated the agreement by launching continuous and indiscriminate attacks on Thai territory across various areas along the border even after the agreed ceasefire time had passed. The Thai military forces have been compelled to respond decisively and in an appropriate proportion to protect our sovereignty, territorial integrity and the lives of our innocent civilians.
The Thai Government has thus lodged complaints to Malaysia, as the current ASEAN Chair, the United States and the People’s Republic of China — who bore witness to yesterday’s dialogue and negotiation — to inform them of Cambodia’s breach of the ceasefire agreement and its lack of sincerity.
Currently, the Thai Government has tasked all our military branches with maintaining their forces to safeguard our sovereignty, territorial integrity and ensure the safety of the people. Thailand will not allow any infringement on our sovereignty and territorial integrity under any circumstances.
However, this morning regional commanders of both countries had convened a dialogue to identify measures towards de-escalation. At the same time, Thailand is ready to further bring discussions to a higher and appropriate level as agreed to prevent further losses to both civilians and military personnel.
We are confident that our undertakings, which are based on international practice, humanitarian principles and human rights, will be clearly recognised by the international community. And they will form a strong foundation for the deliberations of all facts once the ceasefire is genuinely in place.
The government urges the public to follow updates only through official channels. The government has assigned the Ministry of Interior and relevant agencies to urgently provide assistance and care for those affected, particularly with regard to repatriation. Citizens are asked to await results from field assessments conducted by the Ad Hoc Centre for Thailand - Cambodia Border Situation. All agencies in the area have been tasked to fully facilitate and support all evacuees.
The government pays tribute to the heroic deeds of our brave soldiers who have sacrificed their lives and shed their blood to protect our sovereignty and territorial integrity and ensure the safety of the Thai people.
Lastly, the government calls upon all citizens to show utmost restraint and stay united, and not to fall victim to disinformation or political manipulation aimed at causing domestic division by opposing side.
Team Thailand will continue to carry out our duties with full dedication for the nation and the people.”