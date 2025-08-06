2nd Army Commander vows no retreat from 11 border positions

Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang made a statement in response to concerns over the ongoing presence of Cambodian soldiers' bodies in the Phu Makhua area.
During a visit to the base at Phu Makhua, located in the Kantharalak district of Si Sa Ket province, Boonsin confirmed that the area still had the lingering smell of Cambodian soldiers' bodies. He added that Thailand had coordinated with the Cambodian military to retrieve the bodies and arrange for proper ceremonies.
When asked about reports suggesting that Thai forces had been instructed to spread quicklime to prevent the spread of disease, Boonsin explained that the move was part of measures to eliminate the stench and to safeguard the environment from potential health risks, particularly infectious diseases.
Boonsin further emphasised that the responsibility for retrieving the bodies of Cambodian soldiers lay with Cambodia, not Thailand. Thai forces had not been instructed to carry out the retrieval.
Regarding a minor confrontation the day before between Thai and Cambodian troops over the dismantling of barbed-wire fences at Chong An Ma, Ubon Ratchathani, Boonsin stated that although there was a brief clash, the Cambodian soldiers were unarmed, and the situation was resolved without further escalation.
He reiterated that the Thai military would not retreat from any of the 11 strategic positions, reinforcing that the military’s mission was to safeguard Thai sovereignty.
Boonsin also reaffirmed that the presence of Thai troops in Phu Makhua was purely for defensive purposes, to prevent any disruption to Thai territory. He clarified that Thailand had not encroached on Cambodian land, in line with the government and military's policy.
When asked if there is a chance to organise the border, Boonsin replied that the military is continuously working on the organisation, while any long-term negotiations should be handled by the government.
Lastly, he commented on the ongoing General Border Committee (GBC) meeting, expressing hope that it would lead to improved relations with Cambodia, as Thailand sought a peaceful resolution without resorting to force.
"As for the military's stance, we confirm that senior commanders are in agreement that we will not withdraw our forces; wherever we are, we will remain there," he said.