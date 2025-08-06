2nd Army Commander vows no retreat from 11 border positions

Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang made a statement in response to concerns over the ongoing presence of Cambodian soldiers' bodies in the Phu Makhua area.

During a visit to the base at Phu Makhua, located in the Kantharalak district of Si Sa Ket province, Boonsin confirmed that the area still had the lingering smell of Cambodian soldiers' bodies. He added that Thailand had coordinated with the Cambodian military to retrieve the bodies and arrange for proper ceremonies.

When asked about reports suggesting that Thai forces had been instructed to spread quicklime to prevent the spread of disease, Boonsin explained that the move was part of measures to eliminate the stench and to safeguard the environment from potential health risks, particularly infectious diseases.