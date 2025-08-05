2nd Army Commander visits Phu Makhua, stresses vigilance on sovereignty

At 5:00pm on August 5, 2025, Lt Gen Boonsin Padkang, Commander of the Second Army Region, visited the special task force unit 1 of the Suranaree Task Force in Phu Makhua, Kantharalak district, Si Sa Ket province.
During the visit, he conducted a patrol and offered encouragement to the troops stationed at the operational base.
Three monks from a nearby temple were present to meet the Army Commander, presenting blessed amulets and offering spiritual support for the soldiers' duties. The monks also offered prayers for the troops' safety and protection from all dangers.
Following the visit, the Army Commander was briefed on the situation in Phu Makhua, where he emphasised the importance of remaining vigilant and executing their duties with utmost care to protect the nation's sovereignty.
He further reminded the troops to prioritise their health and safety.
Before departing, Boonsin instructed the soldiers to raise a larger Thai national flag on the hilltop. The troops then sang the national anthem together, symbolising unity and patriotism. He also distributed essential supplies to the soldiers and took a group photo with them.