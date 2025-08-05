2nd Army Commander visits Phu Makhua, stresses vigilance on sovereignty

Following the visit, the Army Commander was briefed on the situation in Phu Makhua, where he emphasised the importance of remaining vigilant and executing their duties with utmost care to protect the nation's sovereignty.

He further reminded the troops to prioritise their health and safety.

Before departing, Boonsin instructed the soldiers to raise a larger Thai national flag on the hilltop. The troops then sang the national anthem together, symbolising unity and patriotism. He also distributed essential supplies to the soldiers and took a group photo with them.