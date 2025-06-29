Lt Gen Boonsin, Nation Crime win top anti-drug honours

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai presided over an award ceremony on June 27 at Government House to honour individuals and organisations for their outstanding contributions to drugprevention and suppression in 2025. The event was organised by the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB).

A total of 210 recipients were recognised across several categories:

5 individuals and organisations received plaques of distinction for exceptional or outstanding performance.

11 individuals were awarded plaques for excellence in drug prevention and control efforts.

152 individuals and groups received outstanding performance awards in six specific areas, including provincial governors, deputy Bangkok governors, police officers, military personnel, government agencies, and partner organisations involved in narcotics suppression.

Additionally, the committee posthumously honoured 14 individuals who lost their lives in the line of duty and presented plaques of recognition to 33 individuals who were injured while carrying out drug prevention and control work.

This year, Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, Commander of the 2nd Army Region, received a plaque of recognition for outstanding performance in international cooperation during the 2025 national anti-drug awards ceremony.