Lt Gen Boonsin, Nation Crime win top anti-drug honours

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai presided over an award ceremony on June 27 at Government House to honour individuals and organisations for their outstanding contributions to drugprevention and suppression in 2025. The event was organised by the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB).
A total of 210 recipients were recognised across several categories:
5 individuals and organisations received plaques of distinction for exceptional or outstanding performance.
11 individuals were awarded plaques for excellence in drug prevention and control efforts.
152 individuals and groups received outstanding performance awards in six specific areas, including provincial governors, deputy Bangkok governors, police officers, military personnel, government agencies, and partner organisations involved in narcotics suppression.
Additionally, the committee posthumously honoured 14 individuals who lost their lives in the line of duty and presented plaques of recognition to 33 individuals who were injured while carrying out drug prevention and control work.
This year, Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, Commander of the 2nd Army Region, received a plaque of recognition for outstanding performance in international cooperation during the 2025 national anti-drug awards ceremony.
Boonsin has led the implementation of the "Seal Stop Safe" campaign—part of the government's strategy to combat narcotics trafficking—across 25 districts in 7 provinces along Thailand’s northeastern border. His efforts focus on preventing the smuggling of illicit drugs through integrated operations with civilian and security agencies, bolstering both national and cross-border cooperation.
His leadership has delivered measurable results. According to national indicators, drug interdictions in the targeted border districts accounted for 83.64% of total seizures in those areas, against a benchmark goal of 90%.
In collaboration with the joint Thai-Lao border coordination task force, Boonsin played a key role in the seizure of more than 20 sacks of methamphetamine pills—approximately 8 million tablets. He also engaged in high-level talks with the Deputy Chief of the General Staff Department of Laos’ Ministry of National Defence in Vientiane, aimed at strengthening cooperation to ensure stability along the shared border.
To further operational efficiency, he facilitated direct liaison between Thai provinces and their corresponding Lao provinces, establishing coordination points for real-time information exchange, joint press briefings, and rapid response to cross-border incidents.
During the award ceremony, Boonsin received a standing ovation as he took the stage. Thunderous applause and cheers filled the room, and many attendees gathered to take photos with him afterwards.
"Nation Crime" wins national award for outstanding contribution to drug prevention media
The "Nation Crime" programme by Nation TV has been honoured with a plaque of recognition for its outstanding media work in supporting drug prevention and rehabilitation efforts in Thailand.
The award was presented under the category of “Individuals and Organisations with Outstanding Contributions to Drug Prevention and Control, 2025.” The programme gained praise for its impactful storytelling, which spotlighted real-life experiences of drug users undergoing treatment at Naka Lomrak Centre—Thailand’s first national model for drug rehabilitation.
Hosted by Thitichaya Sridokkham, the programme documented the centre’s pioneering approach to treatment and reintegration, giving voice to those affected by addiction and offering insight into effective recovery models. Thitichaya attended the award ceremony to receive the honour on behalf of her team.
In her brief remarks, Thitichaya expressed gratitude to ONCB, saying:
“Thank you to ONCB for providing a platform that allowed our team to highlight the drug crisis, which is a serious and growing threat to Thailand’s youth and society. I, along with the Nation TV team, am deeply honoured by this award. It reflects our commitment to informing the public and helping tackle this national issue. We remain dedicated to using journalism to build a drug-free society and reduce crime while improving the quality of life for all Thais.”
Phumtham, who presided over the ceremony, praised awardees and reaffirmed the government’s stance:
“On behalf of the government, I thank everyone who has contributed to the fight against drugs—a national priority. Thailand has declared its unwavering determination to suppress, prevent, and resolve the drug crisis in all dimensions, from law enforcement and trafficking prevention to rehabilitation for users, recognising addiction as a health issue. This award is not just a mark of success—it is a testament to your selfless dedication to protecting Thai society from narcotics and building a safer, more stable nation.”
The awards ceremony was part of Thailand’s commemoration of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, serving as a reminder of the ongoing threat narcotics pose to national security and public well-being.