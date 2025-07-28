Lt Gen Boonsin denies death rumour, vows to defend Thai sovereignty

Second Army Area commander Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang said on Monday that Cambodia had attempted to undermine the morale of Thai soldiers by spreading fake news claiming he had been killed by Cambodian forces.

Boonsin said Cambodia had fabricated reports of his death, including doctored photos of Thai soldiers holding his picture with the word “RIP”.

“This is fake news intended to damage the morale of Thai soldiers at the frontlines, as well as that of the Thai public,” Boonsin said.

“I am still here, fighting alongside Thai soldiers in the Thai-Cambodian border area to safeguard the people’s safety.

"I will continue to protect the country’s sovereignty until the situation improves and the Thai people are truly safe.”