Border clashes cause Thailand to lose 3 billion baht in tourism revenue each month

Ubon Ratchathani

Several hotels have closed temporarily until August 4, with group tours cancelling all their bookings. However, about 70% of the rooms have been filled by donors and media personnel assisting local communities.

Si Sa Ket

The Chong Sangam border crossing remains restricted, impacting tourism on both sides. Group tours have also cancelled all hotel bookings, but 50% of rooms have been filled by donors and media.

Surin

Hotels along the border have closed temporarily, with 80% of group bookings cancelled. Many hotels have offered free or discounted stays for evacuees. About 50% of the rooms have been occupied by media and donors. The Enduro Race was postponed, leading to a significant drop in tourism revenue. The situation has impacted tourism firms, car rental services, and hotels.