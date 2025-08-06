Border clashes cause Thailand to lose 3 billion baht in tourism revenue each month

Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong estimated on Wednesday that the ongoing Thai-Cambodian border clashes, which began late last month, will lead to a loss of approximately 3 billion baht per month in tourism revenue.
According to Sorawong, the primary cause of these losses is the cancellation of over 5,000 hotel bookings from foreign tourists who now view the situation as unsafe. The majority of cancellations have been concentrated in the seven provinces along the Thai-Cambodian border.
Impact on Tourism in Border Provinces
Ubon Ratchathani
Several hotels have closed temporarily until August 4, with group tours cancelling all their bookings. However, about 70% of the rooms have been filled by donors and media personnel assisting local communities.
Si Sa Ket
The Chong Sangam border crossing remains restricted, impacting tourism on both sides. Group tours have also cancelled all hotel bookings, but 50% of rooms have been filled by donors and media.
Surin
Hotels along the border have closed temporarily, with 80% of group bookings cancelled. Many hotels have offered free or discounted stays for evacuees. About 50% of the rooms have been occupied by media and donors. The Enduro Race was postponed, leading to a significant drop in tourism revenue. The situation has impacted tourism firms, car rental services, and hotels.
Buri Ram
In Buri Ram, several border hotels have temporarily closed. Some have cooperated with state agencies to offer special prices for evacuees. Tourist bookings have dropped by 70%, and major attractions like Prasat Phanom Rung and Prasat Muang Tam have been closed. All events at the Chang International Circuit have been postponed.
Sa Kaeo
Tourist occupancy rates have fallen steadily. In Aranyaprathet, all hotel bookings were cancelled, while Mueang district saw 80% cancellations and postponements.
Chanthaburi
In Chanthaburi, 80% of hotel bookings were cancelled or postponed, and the province has experienced a slowdown in both trade and tourism, mainly due to border crossing restrictions.
Trat
In Trat, all hotel bookings along the border were cancelled, with 10-30% of Koh Chang trips and 50-60% of Koh Kood trips either cancelled or postponed.