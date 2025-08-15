CAAT eases drone flight restrictions for all types, effective August 16

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) issued its fourth announcement on Friday (August 15), lifting the temporary ban on all types of drone flights.
Flights will be permitted from August 16 to 31, 2025, under specific conditions, including restricted no-fly zones.
The previous ban, which lasted from July 30 to August 15, 2025, was requested by security agencies to mitigate risks to national security and safety due to the unrest along the Thai-Cambodian border, which could affect the operations of security forces in the area.
Additionally, flights are prohibited in the Sattahip district (Chonburi), Mueang district (Rayong), within a 9-kilometre radius around airports and landing sites, and any other areas designated by security agencies. Operators can check authorised zones through the UAS Portal app.
Air Chief Marshal Manat Chavanaprayoon, Director of CAAT, stated that the overall situation has improved to a level where certain drone control measures can be relaxed, while still prioritising national security, public order, and safety in border areas.
The relaxation aims to restore normalcy in daily life and business activities. The security agencies have coordinated with CAAT to lift the ban on all drone types under the specified conditions.
CAAT thanked drone operators for their compliance with security agency requests in recent weeks and reaffirmed its commitment to listening to user feedback to improve the drone registration and approval systems.
The goal is to ensure that drone regulations, particularly those for agricultural drones, are more efficient and better aligned with user needs in the future.
The CAAT also called on all agricultural drone operators to register their drones and operators through the UAS Portal, as part of preparations for the upcoming regulatory changes.
CAAT has also called on the public to report any drone use that may violate regulations or pose a security risk. If you witness such activities, please provide the following details: the date, time, and location of the incident, as well as a description of the drone, and photographs or video footage (if available).
Reports can be submitted through any of the following channels: