CAAT eases drone flight restrictions for all types, effective August 16

Air Chief Marshal Manat Chavanaprayoon, Director of CAAT, stated that the overall situation has improved to a level where certain drone control measures can be relaxed, while still prioritising national security, public order, and safety in border areas.

The relaxation aims to restore normalcy in daily life and business activities. The security agencies have coordinated with CAAT to lift the ban on all drone types under the specified conditions.

CAAT thanked drone operators for their compliance with security agency requests in recent weeks and reaffirmed its commitment to listening to user feedback to improve the drone registration and approval systems.

The goal is to ensure that drone regulations, particularly those for agricultural drones, are more efficient and better aligned with user needs in the future.

The CAAT also called on all agricultural drone operators to register their drones and operators through the UAS Portal, as part of preparations for the upcoming regulatory changes.

CAAT has also called on the public to report any drone use that may violate regulations or pose a security risk. If you witness such activities, please provide the following details: the date, time, and location of the incident, as well as a description of the drone, and photographs or video footage (if available).

Reports can be submitted through any of the following channels: