Conditions eased for agricultural drone flights from August 11

MONDAY, AUGUST 11, 2025

Thailand’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAAT) has eased restrictions on agricultural drone flights starting Monday under its third announcement since the nationwide ban.

The ban on all unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) was originally imposed due to security concerns arising from the Thai–Cambodian border situation. The new directive now allows agricultural drone operations under strict conditions.

Conditions for agricultural drone flights

  • Registration and operating hours: The drone and operator must be fully registered with CAAT, with valid documentation. Flights are only permitted between 6am and 6pm (no night flights).
     
  • Operational approval: Operators must have specific authorisation from CAAT to conduct agricultural flights.
     
  • Clean record: Operators must have no history of violations or revoked flight rights.
     
  • Authorised areas only: Flights may be conducted only in the operator’s own farmland or with permission from the landowner.
     
  • Advance notification: Flights must be reported at least 12 hours in advance via the CAAT UAS Portal website (https://uasportal.caat.or.th/), the CAAT UAS Portal app, email to [email protected], and to local police or village heads.
     
  • Altitude limit: Maximum flight height of 30 metres.
     
  • Permitted uses: Spraying or distributing organic/inorganic substances, agricultural chemicals, water, or fertiliser. Use for photography or surveying is prohibited.

Ban on other drone types remains in force

All other types of drones remain banned nationwide until August 15.

Strict no-fly zones

Flights are prohibited in:

  • Restricted/danger areas listed in AIP Thailand.
     
  • 16 designated provinces, including Si Sa Ket, Nakhon Sawan, Chanthaburi, Trat, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Ratchasima and Ubon Ratchathani.
     
  • Provinces under martial law or with active ground forces (seven provinces).
     
  • Sattahip district in Chon Buri, Mueang district in Rayong.
     
  • A 9-kilometre radius around all airports and airstrips.
     
  • Any locations designated as restricted by security agencies on a special basis.

Penalties for violations

Violators face imprisonment of up to one year, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both. Authorities are authorised to destroy or intercept unauthorised drones using anti-drone systems.

The public can report violations or seek clarification via:

  • CAAT: Tel. 02-568-8851 (office hours), email [email protected]
     
  • Anti-drone police: Tel. 02-126-7846, email [email protected]
     
  • Local police, military units, or security agencies.
