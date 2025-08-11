Conditions eased for agricultural drone flights from August 11

The ban on all unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) was originally imposed due to security concerns arising from the Thai–Cambodian border situation. The new directive now allows agricultural drone operations under strict conditions.
All other types of drones remain banned nationwide until August 15.
Flights are prohibited in:
Violators face imprisonment of up to one year, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both. Authorities are authorised to destroy or intercept unauthorised drones using anti-drone systems.
The public can report violations or seek clarification via: