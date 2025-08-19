United States tops 2025 Global Wealth Rankings, China second, Thailand ranks 31st

The Global Wealth Report 2025 by Union Bank of Switzerland (UBS) has ranked the 50 wealthiest countries in the world based on total household net worth.

The United States leads with a total wealth of US$163.117 trillion (around THB 5,289.8 trillion), reflecting its powerful and stable economy, cultural diversity, and global influence from New York City to its vast natural landscapes.

China holds second place with US$91.082 trillion (around THB 2,953.8 trillion), combining ancient history with rapid technological advancement.

Japan ranks third with US$21.332 trillion (around THB 691.9 trillion), blending tradition and innovation, with wealth driven by both industry and cultural heritage.