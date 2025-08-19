United States tops 2025 Global Wealth Rankings, China second, Thailand ranks 31st

The Global Wealth Report 2025 by Union Bank of Switzerland (UBS) has ranked the 50 wealthiest countries in the world based on total household net worth.
The United States leads with a total wealth of US$163.117 trillion (around THB 5,289.8 trillion), reflecting its powerful and stable economy, cultural diversity, and global influence from New York City to its vast natural landscapes.
China holds second place with US$91.082 trillion (around THB 2,953.8 trillion), combining ancient history with rapid technological advancement.
Japan ranks third with US$21.332 trillion (around THB 691.9 trillion), blending tradition and innovation, with wealth driven by both industry and cultural heritage.
The United Kingdom remains a global financial and cultural hub, while Germany is recognised for industrial innovation and quality of life. India continues rapid economic growth with diverse cultural wealth. France embodies elegance and the arts, Canada boasts vast natural resources, South Korea excels in technology and innovation, and Italy represents living history and priceless cultural heritage.
Thailand ranked 31st, with total household wealth of US$1.581 trillion (around THB 51.3 trillion). The report highlights Thailand’s rich cultural diversity and natural beauty as assets contributing to its sustainable wealth.
From lush rice fields and UNESCO heritage sites like Sukhothai Historical Park to the vibrant energy of Bangkok, and from Chiang Mai’s serene temples to the tropical beaches of Phuket and Koh Samui, Thailand’s heritage and natural attractions are seen as important sources of long-term prosperity, drawing visitors and investment from across the world.