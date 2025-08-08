THACCA celebrates Thailand as Asia’s top cultural heritage wealth leader

The Facebook page of THACCA - Thailand Creative Culture Agency, under the Ministry of Culture, on August 7, revealed the results of the “Countries with the Richest Cultural Heritage” ranking by US News & World Report for 2024. Thailand was ranked as the wealthiest in cultural heritage in Asia and eighth globally, out of 89 countries worldwide.
THACCA stated, “Thailand’s Soft Power is thriving!” as it claimed the top spot for the richest cultural heritage in Asia.
When a nation’s “culture” and “identity” become a charm that attracts people from around the world, enticing them to admire and experience its cultural beauty, it naturally becomes a significant driver of the economy today.
Thailand has established itself as a nation with a robust cultural heritage, earning the distinction of being the wealthiest in cultural heritage in Asia and eighth in the world, according to the US News & World Report ranking for 2024.
The ranking was based on five criteria: cultural accessibility, rich history, food, cultural landmarks, and geographical appeal.
Top 10 Asian Countries with the Richest Cultural Heritage in 2024
The report also mentions that Thailand is one of the most visited countries by tourists globally. Although tourism revenue accounts for only 7% of GDP, Thailand’s allure lies in the perfect blend of modern cities and ancient sites. The country boasts a wide variety of historical and natural tourist attractions, beautiful beaches, temples, world-renowned Thai massage, and delicious cuisine.
Thai Soft Power - an Economic Opportunity for Thailand
Thailand’s position as the richest cultural heritage country in Asia is not just a source of national pride but also a significant “economic opportunity” that can generate substantial revenue for the country and its people. Therefore, the government must implement a soft power policy to strategically manage the nation's cultural charm and drive the creative cultural industry systematically.
The government is working to push forward the soft power policy through key agencies such as the Thailand Creative Culture Agency (THACCA), under the National Soft Power Development Committee. The strategy focuses on three main areas:
The government believes that Thai people have a unique charm and cultural abilities rooted in generations of wisdom, which can be leveraged to add value to the economy. Thus, the government’s focus is on systematic training to develop cultural personnel. The policy "One Family, One Soft Power" (OFOS) aims to upskill and reskill, enhancing the nation’s strong cultural potential. This includes training in creative cultural skills to merge traditional and new elements with innovation and modern technology, creating new forms of culture for the country.
The government recognises that both traditional and newly created Thai cultural industries are already very strong. However, in the past, their potential has been limited and not fully unlocked. The focus is now on developing the creative cultural industry ecosystem to remove these barriers. This involves updating outdated laws, creating new legislation to unlock potential, and supporting activities in the 14 targeted creative cultural industries to increase competitiveness. These efforts will also showcase Thailand’s creative cultural appeal to the world, sparking global admiration.
The government is committed to advancing Thai culture globally through Creative Cultural Diplomacy, using culture as a tool to foster international relations and expand Thailand’s influence worldwide. This approach aims to build networks, develop foreign markets, and export Thai products and services. Thailand will also project a modern and contemporary image, grounded in a rich cultural heritage, to attract global interest in tourism, investment, and cultural exchange.
This will create a "magnetic pull" that entices people from around the world to visit, invest, or learn more about Thailand. It will also increase Thailand’s share of the international market, enhancing cultural tourism and products, which will not only generate income for the country but also support long-term community-based economic growth.