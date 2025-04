25 Thai tycoons among the world’s wealthiest

Forbes has released its annual World’s Billionaires List 2025, featuring 3,028 individuals with a net worth of at least $1 billion. Their combined wealth stands at $16.1 trillion (approximately 550 trillion baht), marking an increase of nearly $2 trillion from the previous year.

Among them are 25 Thai billionaires, one fewer than last year. However, their total wealth has grown, with only a few experiencing a decline, mirroring global trends. Thailand’s Top 10 Billionaires in 2025 1. Dhanin Chearavanont (Charoen Pokphand Group)

$15.2 billion (Rank 141 globally) 2. Sarath Ratanavadi (Gulf Energy Development)

$12.9 billion (Rank 184 globally) 3. Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi (Thai Beverage)

$11.7 billion (Rank 210 globally) 4. Sumet Chearavanont (Charoen Pokphand Group)

$6.4 billion (Rank 540 globally) 5. Charan Chearavanont (Charoen Pokphand Group)

$6.3 billion (Rank 551 globally) 6. Vanich Chaiyawan (Thai Life Insurance)

$4.6 billion (Rank 789 globally) 7. Dr Prasert Prasarttong-Osoth (Bangkok Dusit Medical Services & Bangkok Airways)

$4 billion (Rank 902 globally) 8. Somurai Jarupanich (Charoen Pokphand Group)

$3.5 billion (Rank 1,045 globally) 9. Sathien Sathientham (Carabao Group)

$2.6 billion (Rank 1,408 globally) 10. Prayudh Mahagitsiri (Nescafe, Thoresen Thai Agencies)

$2.5 billion (Rank 1,462 globally) Beyond the top 10, 15 more Thai billionaires made the list, including former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who ranks 15th in Thailand and 1,688th globally, with a net worth of $2.1 billion. Related Thailand's Cell Broadcast system ready for emergency notifications Bangkok Rights Fair 2025 sees 20% growth, strengthens ASEAN hub Thai Households Spending Over THB 20,000 Monthly, Driven by Rent and Transport Costs