Indonesia’s Prabowo cancels China visit as protests intensify and parliament buildings burn

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has cancelled a planned state visit to China, citing escalating unrest at home as demonstrations spread beyond Jakarta and turned increasingly violent, with several regional parliament buildings torched.

Prabowo had been scheduled to attend China’s “Victory Day” parade on September 3, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two following Japan’s surrender.

Instead, he opted to remain in Indonesia to monitor the crisis, which has become the most serious challenge to his government since taking office nearly a year ago.

“The president wants to oversee developments in Indonesia directly and find the best solutions,” presidential spokesperson Prasetyo Hadi said in a video statement on Saturday, adding that Prabowo had apologised to Beijing for declining the invitation.

He noted that the upcoming United Nations General Assembly session in September also influenced the decision.