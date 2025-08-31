Thais warned by embassy against entering protest sites in Indonesia

The Thai embassy in Jakarta on Sunday warned Thai tourists and expatriates in Indonesia to avoid areas where violent protests against the Indonesian government were taking place.

The embassy urged Thais planning to travel to Indonesia, as well as those already living there, to exercise caution and steer clear of demonstration sites.

According to the embassy, protests led by workers and students had spread over the past week to several major cities, including Jakarta, Bandung, Surakarta, Surabaya and Medan.

Thais in Indonesia were advised to closely monitor updates from the Indonesian authorities and to contact the embassy for assistance on +62 811 186 253.