TikTok suspends live streaming in Indonesia as protests escalate

The video-sharing platform, owned by China’s ByteDance, announced on Aug 30 that the temporary measure was taken “out of an abundance of caution” to keep TikTok “a safe and civil space.”

A spokesperson added that the company would continue removing content that breaches its community guidelines while monitoring the situation closely.

Indonesia, TikTok’s second-largest market with more than 100 million users, has been hit by days of unrest following the death of a man struck by a police vehicle during demonstrations in Jakarta.

The protests, which began on August 29, have since spread to other cities, including Makassar, Surabaya, Bali and Lombok.