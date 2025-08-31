TikTok suspends live streaming in Indonesia as protests escalate

The video-sharing platform, owned by China’s ByteDance, announced on Aug 30 that the temporary measure was taken “out of an abundance of caution” to keep TikTok “a safe and civil space.”
A spokesperson added that the company would continue removing content that breaches its community guidelines while monitoring the situation closely.
Indonesia, TikTok’s second-largest market with more than 100 million users, has been hit by days of unrest following the death of a man struck by a police vehicle during demonstrations in Jakarta.
The protests, which began on August 29, have since spread to other cities, including Makassar, Surabaya, Bali and Lombok.
The violence has left at least three people dead after a council building in Makassar was set ablaze, while other regional government offices have also been attacked.